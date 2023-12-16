Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Decreases By 24.6%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,407.0 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

