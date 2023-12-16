Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Decreases By 24.6%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,407.0 days.
Topcon Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Topcon Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Topcon
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.