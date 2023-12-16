Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Declines By 25.5%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,041,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 2,741,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,208.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TUIFF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 470 ($5.90) to GBX 690 ($8.66) in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on TUI from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 660 ($8.29) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $956.67.

Shares of TUIFF stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. TUI has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

