Short Interest in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Drops By 16.5%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 9,790,000 shares. Currently, 21.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.67.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

