Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $5.08. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1,881,903 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

