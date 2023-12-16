Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 12.5%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 122,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 515,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 32.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading

