Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of SIA opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$9.87 and a 12 month high of C$12.66. The company has a market cap of C$823.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of C$191.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2701693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

