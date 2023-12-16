Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIG. Bank of America raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,223.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,223.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,977 in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.