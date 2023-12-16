SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 400363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 77.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SITE Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

