SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 702,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNCAF
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
About SNC-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.