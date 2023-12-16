SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 702,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNCAF

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

About SNC-Lavalin Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF remained flat at $30.25 during trading on Friday. 16,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.