Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 1,361.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Shares of SNOW opened at $199.00 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $202.83. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,410 shares of company stock worth $33,235,102 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

