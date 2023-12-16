SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 67 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TM opened at $180.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.30. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $195.65. The firm has a market cap of $244.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

