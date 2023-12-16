SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 123.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

