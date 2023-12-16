SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $110,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Paychex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $117.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

