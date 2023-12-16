SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 249 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $502,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 10.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 28.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,560,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 770.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

