SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 498 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

