SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,588 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Essential Utilities by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

