SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VPU opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $157.37.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

