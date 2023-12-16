SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.92

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 9978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 413.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

