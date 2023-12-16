SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading 11.5% Higher

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) traded up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.11. 773,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,740,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.61.
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
