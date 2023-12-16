Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Down 17.0% in November

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 22.9% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 57,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 41.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 8.8% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 954,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,448 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,832. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.