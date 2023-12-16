Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

