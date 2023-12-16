Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.50

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 12970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

Southern Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.12. The company has a market capitalization of £21.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.