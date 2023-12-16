Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 28,422 shares.The stock last traded at $50.50 and had previously closed at $49.69.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $586.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,315.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

