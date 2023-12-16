Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Rudolph V. Renda Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,548,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Southland Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLND traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 52,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,233. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southland

About Southland

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Southland during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Southland during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southland in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Southland in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

