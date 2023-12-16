SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stock Position Raised by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 4,838.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 357,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,640. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

