SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,655 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 19.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $30,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.63. 6,917,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,138,001. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.