SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.30

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 344400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

