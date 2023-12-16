SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $187.00. 8,324,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.45 and its 200-day moving average is $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $165.84 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

