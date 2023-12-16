SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,292. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

