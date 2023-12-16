SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.90% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $34,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM remained flat at $47.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 581,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

