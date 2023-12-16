SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 11,536 shares.The stock last traded at $161.45 and had previously closed at $160.48.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $615.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.08.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.