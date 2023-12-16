SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Boosted by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 3,445,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,931. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

