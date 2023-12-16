SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Raised by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.2% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $33.41. 3,445,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

