SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Boosted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

