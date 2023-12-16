SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Raised by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,032,000 after buying an additional 1,079,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,137,000 after buying an additional 1,242,943 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,929,000 after buying an additional 577,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,105,000 after buying an additional 626,489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,091. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

