SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SPIB opened at $32.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

