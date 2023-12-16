SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. 1,898,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,407. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.