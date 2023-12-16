SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.83

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 101186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

