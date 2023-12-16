SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.72

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $55.52, with a volume of 2038198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

