SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 125.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG remained flat at $64.49 during trading on Friday. 1,747,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,849. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

