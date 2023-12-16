SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.55

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 415817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

