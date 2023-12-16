SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 606.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,290 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. 2,836,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

