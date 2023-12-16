SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.86

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $934.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

