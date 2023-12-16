SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $79,812,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 739,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after buying an additional 242,631 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after buying an additional 237,283 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $15,217,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.29. 224,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,751. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

