SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $135.77

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.77 and last traded at $135.48, with a volume of 10547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.64.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

