SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.08

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.08 and last traded at $94.02, with a volume of 560124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.69.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after buying an additional 1,097,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,126,000 after acquiring an additional 377,788 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15,857.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 305,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,506,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.