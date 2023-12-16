SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stake Raised by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for 2.7% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,091. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

