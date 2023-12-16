SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 16,596 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 158% compared to the average volume of 6,430 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,536,000. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 35,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth about $783,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XME stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.