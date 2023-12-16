SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.58. 1,495,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $508.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
