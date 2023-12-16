SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $500.58. 1,495,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $508.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.