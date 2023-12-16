SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,805,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,599,834. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

